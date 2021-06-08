Should There Be A Men Only Draft; Supreme Court Will Not Hear The Case

Is it sexist in this day and age for the United States to still have a men's only draft? Many thought that question would be answered in the Supreme Court of the United States in a case titled “The case is National Coalition For Men v. Selective Service System, 20-928”.

Yesterday morning everyone thought that the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) would take up this case but that all changed hours later. The AP reported that SCOTUS decided they will not take up the case.

Three justices, Sotomayor, Breyer and Kavanaugh said that since Congress is thinking about possibly changing the Military Selective Service Act, there is no reason for the court to take the cases at this time. In a statement they wrote:

“It remains to be seen, of course, whether Congress will end gender-based registration under the Military Selective Act. But at least for now, the Court’s longstanding deference to Congress on matters of national defense and military affairs cautions against granting review while Congress actively weighs the issue”

It sounds to me they did not want to touch this case with a 30-foot pole and threw it back to Congress which talks a lot about doing something and never does. I believe they know a men-only draft is as sexist as it comes in this day and age.

Even the American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project urged SCOTUS to take up the issue. The Director of the Project Ria Tabacco Mar stated that requiring only men to register imposes a “serious burden on men that’s not being imposed on women”.

Is this a current problem, no. There has not been a draft since the Vietnam War. The problem as the AP report stated is the “men who do not register can lose eligibility for student loans and civil service jobs, and failing to register is also a felony punishable by a fine of up to $250,000 and five years in prison”.

American Civil Liberties Union’s Women’s Rights Project Director Ms. Mar stated:

“It’s also sending a tremendously harmful message that women are less fit than men to serve their country in this particular way and conversely that men are less fit than women to stay home as caregivers in the event of an armed conflict. We think those stereotypes demean both men and women”

In this day and age it certainly does Ms. Mar and we cannot have that, can we?

