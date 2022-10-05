Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?

Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon.

Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.

It was so much of a success that there was another Sip N Shop event at the end of August.

Most of the vendors that are present are black-owned businesses within the Kalamazoo community and they have almost every industry covered. There are drink vendors there to make you their specialty cocktails to get you in the spending mood, there's also food all around to keep your stomach full, beauty care products to look your best, clothes and shoes to have the best drip, and so much more.

This Sunday, October 9th, there will be a Sip N Shop part three as the series continues to see success. This event will take place at a different location than the first two which were at the Girl Scouts Building on Maple. The third Sip N Shop will take place at the event center at 3082 S 9th Street in Kalamazoo. Many of the vendors who were present at the first, second, or both of the first two Sip N Shops will be in attendance once again.

The third Sip N Shop will be sponsored by Black Wall Street of Kalamazoo and will take place from 3 pm to 7 pm. DJ SicMusic will be playing tunes throughout the event, Luxury Sips is the drink vendor, and the rest of what the customers decide to indulge in is up to them.