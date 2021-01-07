Six Michigan Residents Arrested In U.S. Capitol Riot

Six Michigan residents are among those arrested during rioting at the U.S. Capital in Washington D.C.

The original intent of those descending on our nation's capital on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, may have been well-intended. But, what happened following a mostly peaceful rally turned not only violent but deadly.

When the dust settled 4 people were dead and more than 50 law enforcement officers were injured. Among those in attendance were residents of Michigan. Six of which were arrested in the aftermath, according to WWMT. Four Michigan residents were arrested for breaking the 6:00 p.m. curfew issued by Washington D.C.'s mayor. One Michigan resident was arrested for unlawful entry in addition to breaking curfew.

The most serious of those charged from Michigan, so far, for involvement in the insurrection was 25-year-old Logan Grimes. He has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license (outside home or place of business), possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The number of those arrested in total from the incident keeps growing. The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying other individuals involved in storming police barricades and entering the building by force and is offering rewards for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

They have released photos and still images from video captured within the U.S. Capitol of numerous individuals they say committed criminal acts. You can view those photos and images by clicking here.