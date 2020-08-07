Six-Year-Old Boy Saves Younger Sister To Become Kid America

Chris Evans is a 39-year-old actor who plays the superhero Captain American on the big screen. Bridger Walker Is a six-year-old boy who is an actual hero in real life.

As his aunt explained it on her Instagram post:

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.

Can you imagine a 6-year-old saying:

If someone had to die, I thought it should be me

Wow!

Several of his movie superheroes heard of his heroic deed and contacted him. One was Chris Evans who plays Captain America on the big screen.

He tweeted him the following:

So this actual life hero is going to get his own authentic Captain America shield. That sounds really cool and I bet that little boy will not let it leave his side and will end up sleeping with it, I would have.

When his younger sister was told that he is going to get a shield from the real Captain America she told him to:

Take it everywhere you go!

Sounds to me like he has quite a few points in the bank with his sister. I can foresee many cakes and cookies being baked for him when they get older.

