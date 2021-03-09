Skeletal Remains Found Near Lake Michigan

Skeletal remains were found by hunters five miles from Lake Michigan.

The remains were located near 63rd Street and 134th Avenue in Saugatuck Township on Sunday, March 7. The sheriff’s office recovered the remains Monday with help from Western Michigan School of Medicine’s Forensic Anthropology Unit. The remains haven’t been identified and a cause of death has not been determined yet.

Fox 17 states the hunters reported the remains to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release Monday. Authorities are working to identify the remains.