Sleeping Bear Dunes Closed to the Public Until Further Notice Due to COVID-19

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is usually a favorite for Michiganders and tourists alike, but as of right now, it's uncertain as to when visitors will be able to enjoy it again.

The park closed all campgrounds and restrooms on March 23, and now due to continued crowded conditions and under the guidance of public health officials, they've closed the park entirely to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Tuesday, April 14 all trailheads, trails, parking lots and picnic areas are officially closed. The park announced these changes in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

Beach fires are also prohibited at this time, and the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive (which had been closed since November) will remain closed.