Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Sets Date For Opening

One of the many aspects of the crisis that has people even more stressed out is whether or not we will be able to enjoy a Michigan Summer. Lets face it, Summer around here is short enough anyway. With beaches opening up in some of the southern states it's like rubbing our noses in it. Being able to head to the lakes will go a long way to helping Michiganders getting their mojo back.

One of the cornerstones of just such an experience is one of the top ranked beaches in America: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The Michigan DNR had to close the park recently because of too many people there violating the stay-at-home order but has also said they are looking at July 1st to open up many but not all facets of the National Park. You can get more information by clicking HERE.