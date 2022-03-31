This week, the National Park Service issued a 40-year lease to the non-profit organization Balancing Environment and Rehabilitation (BEAR) for Sleeping Bear Inn and Garage in Glen Haven. The lease allows a bed-and-breakfast inn with approximately nine guest rooms, a commercial kitchen, and dining areas.

After the great news was made official The Sleeping Bear Inn created an event on Facebook. They asked the public to please join them on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM for a Groundbreaking Open House for The Sleeping Bear Inn and Garage.

History Of The Sleeping Bear Inn

The historic Sleeping Bear Inn was built in 1864-1867. The inn served as a frontier hotel providing shelter to business travelers and renting rooms to local workers. D.H. Day lived at Sleeping Bear Inn when he first arrived in Glen Haven and purchased the property in 1881.

The Sleeping Bear Inn is holding a contest in which you can win one of three prizes

First Prize - 2-night stay at Sleeping Bear Inn, July 2023 - you choose the dates!

Second Prize - 2-night stay at Sleeping Bear Inn, October 2023 - you choose the dates!

Third Prize - $100 Sleeping Bear Inn gift certificate!

The Sleeping Bear Inn shared on Facebook a look at the inside that visitors haven't seen since the mid-1970s.

This is a beautiful view outside from a room at the Sleeping Bear Inn.

The Sleeping Bear Inn shared some cool pictures and videos on social media

The Sleeping Bear Inn is right next to Lake Michigan.

How fun would frozen lake bowling be?

You can get more information about the Sleeping Bear Inn here

