Small Business Grants Available for Michigan Businesses Following the Rules

We've all gotten so accustomed to COVID-19 related posters it's strange to think they're less than a year old. Stay six feet apart. Wash hands often. Masks required for entry. Wipe down surfaces after use. If you're a Michigan business that has been taking the health and safety of your patrons seriously and following requirements to the letter, you could get up to $15,000 in grant assistance.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which is, according to their website, "markets Michigan as the place to do business, assists businesses in their growth strategies, and fosters the growth of vibrant communities across the state," has made plans to inject Michigan businesses with a total of $10 million. They understand that businesses, especially small businesses, are hurting so badly during the COVID pandemic. Restricted hours, ways they can conduct business, and how many people they can serve at a time have certainly taken their toll. According to an article from MLive, MEDC chief executive officer Mark Burton said, quote:

When the governor issued her most recent (COVID-19) order … we knew this was the moment for us to step up and provide some much-needed relief.

The application process will begin at the MEDC website before December 16th and hopes to give more than 650 qualifying small businesses the financial boost they need to make it through. Whether the money is used for rent, to pay employees, or handle inventory, any small business in Michigan that has followed their respective CDC guidelines will be eligible.

Applications aren’t open yet but will show up on Michiganbusiness.org/relief sometime before Dec. 16. The grants will go out to at least 666 qualifying small businesses on a first-come, first-served basis. The money must be used to support payroll, rent, mortgage and/or utility expenses. Wondering if your small businesses ticks the necessary boxes? Click here to read all the requirements to qualify.