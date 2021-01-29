Small Fire Breaks Out at Kalamazoo’s 600 Kitchen & Bar

As I was out running errands yesterday, I happened to drive by one of my favorite places to dine out, 600 Kitchen & Bar. To my surprise, there were multiple firetrucks and cop cars crowding the parking lot! Here's what happened.

As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, a small fire erupted from a fryer inside the restaurant. In fact, 600 Kitchen & Bar made a Facebook post yesterday addressing the incident saying, in part,

We experienced a small, but contained fire in the fryer at our location earlier today! We’re working cohesively and diligently with the Fire Marshall and hope to re-open later tomorrow, however it could extend until Saturday AM. Stay tuned and we will keep you abreast of the situation via social media! Thank you all for your continued support.

Originally, an attempt to extinguish the fire was made using, what I'm assuming to be a fire extinguisher but was detailed as, "on-site equipment". Unfortunately, the fire was still burning and that's when the fire department was contacted.

Thankfully, no one was injured and the situation was under control very quickly.

A fire is the last thing that any restaurant in Kalamazoo needs right now. After a year of shutdowns, both partial and full, restaurants are struggling. But, there's hope on the horizon!

February 1st, which is right around the corner, marks the first day in 2021 where restaurants will be able to, partially, reopen for indoor dining. Get more details below.

But, don't forget, even if indoor dining is full when you visit your favorite restaurant, a number of local eateries have established warm outdoor dining, including 600 Kitchen & Bar. They've outfitted the ever-popular storage Pods to accommodate their guests. Here's a list of all the Kalamazoo restaurants providing heated outdoor dining...because, I don't know about you, but, after a year of having to cook at home, sitting down and enjoy someone else's cooking is long overdue. Check them out!

