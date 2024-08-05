Easily one of my least favorite things about Michigan is the lack of quality fast food options. The current options available just don't cut it.

That's a rant I've gone down before, so I'll spare you the soapbox here.

There is one fast food chain out there that is quickly picking up new locations all across the country. Considering a former Big Ten quarterback is backing the company, surely it's only a matter of time before a location sprouts up in Michigan, right?

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who played his college ball with the Purdue Boilermakers, has dabbled in the restaurant business even before his legendary playing career came to an end. He was a financial backer of Walk-On's Sports Bistrauex, a Louisiana-inspired sports bar chain.

Now Brees is backing a burger slider chain that is rapidly spreading across the country: Small Sliders. The business is built to scale quickly as the restaurants are built out of "Smorange" Storage Cans.

Eat This, Not That breaks it down:

Smalls Sliders' development strategy is unique, as the brand doesn't break ground for new restaurants. Instead, it drops its pre-made 750-square-foot modular buildings right on-site, which can significantly speed up openings and lends itself to rapid scaling.

According to the company, there are 290 of these cans ready to go or in development.

Smalls Sliders currently has 14 locations in Louisiana and Mississippi with 26 on the way at confirmed locations in seven more states. Three more states are also getting an undisclosed number of locations: Montana, Idaho, and Indiana.

It makes sense Brees and the suits at Smalls Sliders are opening up in Indiana - there are two Walk-Ons locations in Indiana too. But it is a little disappointing that Small Sliders isn't coming to Michigan just yet.

Still, those Smorange Cans can pop up pretty much anywhere, and with so many ready to go, it could be just a matter of time before White Castle has some serious competition in the Mitten State.

