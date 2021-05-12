Smart Steps for Seniors to Consider in 2021

Being a senior myself these days, I find myself thinking about what I can do personally, to focus more on better health in 2021.

The most important thing for seniors in 2021, is to come up with a really good plan that we can all stick to, that will really help us healthwise in the long run.

According to USA Today:

The choice to be proactive about planning is in your control even when the state of your health isn't. Sticking to your plan can ensure you stay on track to meet your goals--whether you're planning to run a marathon, managing a chronic condition or anything in between.

I took a few of my favorite pointers from this article in USA Today and would like to pass a few of them on to you:

1. Find a doctor who carefully listens to concerns. There is so much truth to this statement. I have a great doctor who takes the time to really listen to what I have to say when it comes to my well being. And the same should go for you. If you have a doctor that's always in a hurry and makes you feel uncomfortable, then it might be time to make a change.

2. Stay motivated by tracking your progress. Sure you can always use a Fitbit to track your daily workouts if that's what you choose to do, but I find it easier to write down your daily workout schedule. If you're trying to lose weight, you can write down that information as well. Staying organized is important, just make it easy on yourself when you get started with your new adventures.

3. Remember that physical and mental go hand and hand. This one is very important too. Even though your physical health is very important, remember to keep it simple when it comes to relaxing, hanging out with friends, or whatever it takes to reduce stress and enjoy life.