Smoke From California Wildfires Will Be Over Michigan Tonight

The California Wildfires might be turning Michigan skies red or pink this evening.

The current fires in California are a bit unusual according to Vox.com,

Dry lightning, extreme heat, and Covid-19 are all shaping California’s efforts to contain massive, deadly blazes.

California is experiencing a surge in wildfires with less people to fight them. The largest fire they're dealing with right now has burned nearly 350,000 acres in Northern California. That's just one of several fires in California that firefighters are currently battling. You can even see the smoke from space. Check out the gif shared on twitter by the National Weather Service on Friday,

News Channel 3's Will Haenni says that states like Iowa and Nebraska have already seen evidence of the California wildfires in their skies,

Smoke, already noticeable in parts of the central plains this weekend, will continue to spread farther northeast in the coming days, meaning skies may turn a bit more hazy in West Michigan.

He points out that we may notice a reddish or pink haze in West Michigan this evening (Monday August 24th, 2020.) Seeing smoke from the wildfires will depend on the cloud cover however. If you have a sensitive sniffer, you may even smell the smoke in the air.

California residents and firefighters, you are all in our thoughts and we wish you the best.