Snow And Bitterly Cold Temperatures Start Thursday Evening

Let's be honest, this winter has been a cakewalk when it comes to Michigan winters. But, it looks like we will finally get a dose of what we are used to. Lots of snow and temperatures in the teens and single digits for the next week or so.

Starting Thursday afternoon, a winter weather advisory is in place from 4pm until 7pm on Friday evening. There are a total of about 4 to 8 inches of snow to be expected and blowing wings with up to 40 mph gusts. The snow will eventually taper off by Friday night, but there is a chance of flurries afterward as well as an extreme drop in temperatures.

The roads for your Thursday evening, Friday morning, and Friday evening commutes will be slow with slick roads, low visibility at times, and an increased chance of accidents. The worst of the commutes will probably be Friday morning through afternoon as plow trucks attempt to keep up with clearing roads while the snow continues to fall.

After the initial storm, temperatures will drastically drop and there will be an increased chance for lake effect snow. From Friday, February 5th through the following Friday, expect temperatures in the teens during the day and single digits at night.

You can find the entire forecast at weather.gov/grr/ or read the winter weather advisory for West Michigan via the National Weather Service here.