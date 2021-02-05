‘So Let It Be Written, So Let It Be Done’ Michigan Governor Whitmer Proclaims Sports Can Be Played

First of all Governor Whitmer wants everybody to know that the “Let Them Play” rally held last Saturday had nothing to do with her decision. So no one should think, say or write anything that might imply that the rally last week as well as the lawsuit against her has anything to do with her waking up yesterday morning and deciding that High School sports can now begin. It was her Magic 8 Ball that told her it is time to re-open sports in Michigan's High Schools.

When some reporter had the courage to ask her if the “Let Them Play” rally last Saturday had anything to do with her decision to allow sports according to the Detroit News Whitmer said "none". She then went on to say:

"I've been very clear that we are going to follow the science, and that's what we have been doing”

That said she stated:

"Our numbers are now in place where we can allow our kids to get back in the game with their coaches and teammates,"

Just like the science months and months and months ago said it was safe to go back to in-person classes at school and she asked schools back then to open. Wait, sorry about that she never did follow the science on that one. She is now politely asking her friends in the teachers union to go back to school as of March 1st.

According to Mark Uyl, Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director, ice hockey and basketball will begin Monday, February 8th, competitive cheer and wrestling can begin practice Monday but must wait until Feb. 12th to start any matches or competition.

Under Whitmer’s new executive order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, among other mitigation practices:

Masks are to be worn during practices and competitions. If masks cannot be worn, participants must be regularly tested for COVID-19 consistent with guidelines issued by the department, according to a press release.

Masks will be required for all practices and games for hockey and basketball

Wrestlers will be required to do rapid testing on the day of meets.

Competitive cheer will have to wear masks at all times during practice, but will not need to wear them on the mat during the performance

According to the acting director of the Department of Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Hertel, a testing protocol for athletics will be issued on Sunday.

Ask yourself how many high school athletes' dreams were crushed long after Whitmer’s “science” dictated that it was safe to go back to school and she never followed that science?

Now just 5 days after the large rally in Lansing did she decide to allow high school sports to re-open but do not even think it was a coincidence. Thinking, saying and writing these days can get you in trouble if it disagrees with the official position of the “State”.

As Whitmer was walking away from the microphone at her press conference she turned and said:

“So let it be written, so let it be done”.

In fact, I think we have a video of that: