Soaring Eagle Casino Is Selling TVs and Beds For $5 Each

This Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort liquidation sale is bananas.

Beginning today (Monday, Jan 6th, 2020) Soaring Eagle is getting rid of everything from luggage racks and trash cans to TV's and king-size beds. The best part is the price. TVs, beds, desks and appliances are going for $5 and smaller items are free.

So, when should you rent a moving truck and head to Mount Pleasant, MI? Here's the full schedule posted by MLive,

Here’s the complete schedule:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 (first two hours open to tribal members only, then open to tribal members and SECR associates)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 (first two hours open to tribal members only, then open to tribal members, SECR associates and the general public)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 (first two hours open to tribal members only, then open to tribal members, SECR associates and the general public)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, through Wednesday, Jan. 15 (first two hours of each day open to tribal members only, then open to tribal members, SECR associates and the general public)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 (first two hours open to tribal members only, then open to tribal members, SECR associates and the general public)

Soaring Eagle is located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858.