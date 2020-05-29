Some Lean Cuisine Frozen Dinners are Being Recalled

What do you get when you put chicken in a frozen dinner that's not supposed to have chicken in it? A recall of those frozen dinners and earlier this week, Nestle Prepared Foods Company announced that they were recalling some of their Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products "due to misbranding and undeclared allergens".

According to the official recall information from the USDA, Nestle is recalling over 29,000 pounds of chicken product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo because the product contains undeclared soy. Also, the Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo is not supposed to contain chicken and chicken does not appear in the ingredients statement or on the label, however, these particular packages had chicken in them.

Here's what you need to check for if this is an issue for you:

9 1/4-oz. retail carton containing “LEAN CUISINE favorites Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce” with a lot code “0113587812 A,” “0113587812 B,” “0113587812 C,” or “0113587812 D” and a date of “MAY 2021” on side of the label. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P27333” printed on the package next to the lot code The frozen, Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products were produced and packaged on April 22, 2020



