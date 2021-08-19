Sounds Delightful: Ice Cream just for Fall

As much as I like summer, I have come to accept the fact that it will be over soon. The warm temperatures will be gone, the longer days of sunshine, and the cold ice cream to cool me down.

Fall is my second favorite season of the year. Now, I have a reason to eat ice cream well into autumn...

I can thank my friends at Hudsonville Ice Cream for coming up with a flavor of ice cream just for fall. It's call Baked Apple Crisp! What could be better than granny smith apples, crispy oat clusters and dulce de leche swirl in an ice cream? I can think of nothing that can top that! It reminds me of going to my grandmother's house for fresh apple crisp with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

Be warned though...this is a limited edition flavor and only available for a short time. Like other 2021 limited edition flavors -- American Fireworks, Blueberry Graham Delight, Cinnamon French Toast, and Malted Milk Ball -- you will want to enjoy as much as you can before it's gone.

The new Baked Apple Crisp Ice Cream will be in the freezer cases of local grocery stores soon. You can find local retailers that will stock this delightful sounding frozen treat on the Hudsonville Ice Cream website.

And the best part...this ice cream is made right here in West Michigan. Hudsonville Creamery started making ice cream on Chicago Drive in Hudsonville back in 1926. Their six original flavors were Butter Pecan, Orange Pineapple, Tutti Fruitie, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla.

Get more information about Hudsonville Ice Cream on their official website or on their Facebook page.