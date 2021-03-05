South Haven Announces July 4th Fireworks Canceled Again This Year

An unfortunate announcement for a popular summer celebration on Friday. Fox 17 reports that the City of South Haven officially announced that they are canceling their annual 4th of July fireworks show for the second year in a row, this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Haven Fireworks show is a very popular holiday destination that usually draws thousands of guests to the town and along the waterfront of Lake Michigan. City officials were afraid they wouldn't be able to keep up with social distancing and other safety messages to keep spectators safe, according to Fox 17.

This is the second year in a row that the celebration has been canceled. Last year around the start of March city officials announced the annual fireworks show would be canceled because of record high water levels in Lake Michigan, although more than likely COVID-19 would have canceled the event only weeks later. Back in 2016, during the annual fireworks show, a big fight on South Haven's North Beach prompted police to take action and shut down the beach.

Officials told Fox 17 that they plan to bring the fireworks show back to the beaches of South Haven in 2022.