South Haven has Canceled 4th of July Fireworks; Here’s Why

One of the most popular 4th of July destinations in Michigan has cancelled fireworks for 2020.

According to the South Haven city press release there will be no 4th of July fireworks this year in South Haven due to dangerous water levels,

Record high water levels on Lake Michigan have prompted South Haven city officials to cancel the 2020 fireworks show for Independence Day. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has recorded all-time records for water levels in January and February of this year. The agency is predicting those levelsto riseeight to 10 inches higher byJuly. Higher than normal lake levelswill be seen throughout the summer, creating higher wave action and effectively submerging the pier –and making it unsafe for the pyrotechnics experts to stage the show.

While it is disappointing news, I haven't visited South Haven for Independence Day fireworks in a couple years due to how large the crowd has become.

The city of South Haven and the South Haven Visitors Bureau are considering adding fireworks to their New Year's Eve celebration this year.