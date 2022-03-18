South Haven Police Searching for Suspect Who Exposed Himself to Girl

Do you know this man?

The South Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of exposing himself to a juvenile female Friday afternoon at an area business.

According to police, the indecent exposure incident occurred Friday at approximately 12:30p.m.

The suspect fled before police arrived. They were able to get surveillance footage from the business and are sharing in the hope of identifying the man pictured and his vehicle.

Police say the suspect drove a tan Mercury Mariner SUV.

South Haven police did not identify the business, but it appears to be a store. Someone in the comments on South Haven Police Department's Facebook post on the matter identified the business as Menards, but again, South Haven Police Department has not confirmed the location.

Fortunately the girl who targeted was not physically harmed. Police did not release her age.

South Haven police say,

Individuals who engage in this type of conduct pose a public safety threat and often escalate into more serious crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151. Police say they will protect the identity of anyone who wishes to report information anonymously.