Southwest Michigan Businesses Share Hours and Safety Measures

Here is a list of local businesses that are open along with their hours of operation and what they're doing to keep us safe.

As Michigan shelters in place during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep the most vulnerable members of our community safe, many businesses have altered their hours, put changes in place to keep us safe or have been forced to close all together. Below is a list of Southwest Michigan businesses that have shared their info with us. If you'd like your business on this list please click here.

Automotive

131 Auto Care Monday - Friday 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Waiting room locked. Vehicle and keys sanitized prior to pick up. Free pick up/delivery within 15 miles (please inquire)

Waiting room is closed. Free pickup and delivery of vehicles with major repair.

Contactless estimating and vehicle dropoff/ delivery/ plus we are sanitizing vehicles throughout repair process

Passengers are not allowed except in emergencies. Contact between vehicle owners and drivers is to be minimized as much as possible.

Lobby closed, by appointment only. No contact check in and out.

Door is locked. Call for an appointment.

Banking/Mortgage

Check N Go is open Monday-Thursday 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Friday 10:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. Only 2 people in the store at a time.

Fitness/ Health and Wellness

Holmes Fitness LLC Up to 3 workouts/bootcamps a day provided 6 days a week

Please contact me with any questions 269-245-6325

Healthcare

Elements Chiropractic Clinic, PLC is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 A.M. - 5 P.M. Following CDC guidelines.

Installation/Maintenance

Mattawan Mechanucal Services LLC is open 7 A.M. - 3 P.M. Monday-Friday After Hours Service Call 269-303-1210

Please call ahead 269-668-5415

Laundry & Dry Cleaning Services

Paris Cleaners & Laundry 10 A.M to 6 P.M. 7 days a week at the Centre Ave location plus free pickup and delivery.

Allowing limited people in the store at a time. Dedicated staff member cleaning all equipment after each use.

Marketing

Appletree MediaWorks is open Monday - Friday 8 A.M - 5 P.M.

All employees working remote

Medical Cannabis

Herbology Cannabis Provisioning Center is open 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday thru Saturday and 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Sunday.

Order online at Myherbology.com, curbside pickup only.

Professional Services

BOSS Services is open 24/7.

Following CDC recommendations

Sanitizing regularly, social distancing, no touch customer experience.

Sanitizing regularly, social distancing, no touch customer experience.

Sanitizing regularly, social distancing, no touch customer experience.

Publisher/Retail

Pink Flamingo Media Works out of the house 9 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Restaurant/Food Service

Chinn Chinn Monday-closed, Tuesday thru Thursday 11-8, Friday 11-9, Saturday 3-9, Sunday 12-7.

Employees are servsafe COVID-19 certified, and extra cleaning precautions are in play

No contact curbside pick only, call when you arrive our crew bring you order tables outside, payment credit card over the phone only. No cash

We have tables lined up where the customers order so they are always 6-8 ft. away from the employees.

Sales and service of electric motors & pumps

Kalamazoo Electric Motor is open Monday - Friday 9 A.M. - 3 P.M.

Please call when in parking lot.

Swimming Pool Supplies/Water Testing

Kalamazoo Pool is open Monday - Friday 9:00-5:00 and Saturday 9:00-3:00

Curbside Service Only No Walk ins.

Veterinarian

DRVC On Columbia is open 8 A.M. - 6 P.M. Monday - Friday and on Some Weekends.

Nobody is allowed in the building, the client calls when they get here and we will come out and get your pet. Medication pick ups can be paid over the phone and we will run everything out to the vehicle.

