Movie Filmed in Southwest Michigan Announces Local Premiere

Movie premieres are coming up in South Haven, Plainwell, and Battle Creek for this locally made movie.

'Behind a Masquerade of Rhymes' recently wrapped up filming. The movie that filmed scenes in small Southwest Michigan towns like Marshall and Portage is about someone trying to mend a broken heart according to She Films Media,

Safely tucked in her home, Jesse Collins uses her quick wit as a shield to keep the world at arm’s length. Over two years after the death of Jesse’s wife, Donna, Calvin, her best friend, steps up to meddle as only a best friend would, trying to help her to start living again.

You can view the extended trailer for 'Behind a Masquerade of Rhymes' below.

The reason why this movie was filmed in Southwest Michigan is likely because that is where the filmmaker currently lives. Laura Kay Henderson teaches Public Speaking and Interpersonal Communications at KVCC and is the founder of SHE Films Media according to their website,

Laura officially founded SHE Films Media, LLC in 2018 with the hope to provide more opportunities for new and emerging talent, to showcase female-driven work, and to positively represent the LBQ community.

There are 3 premieres planned in Southwest Michigan in the next couple of weeks. Tickets will cost you $5.50.

November 23rd at 7 P.M. - Michigan Theatre in South Haven

November 29th at 7 P.M. - M-89 Cinema in Plainwell

December 1st at 7 P.M. - JC Cinema in Battle Creek

You can also watch this film on Amazon Prime and Lesflicks VOD. Get more info by clicking here.