SPCA of Southwest MI Hosting A Virtual Puppy/Kitten Shower

Unfortunately because of the current stay at home order and the closing of what has been deemed as non essential businesses, the normally scheduled SPCA of Southwest Michigan's puppy and kitten shower will not be taking place physically. However, they've digitally found a way to get around the current inconvenience by hosting an online, streaming puppy and kitten shower.

Saturday, April the 25th from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., they be hosting the event on their Facebook. As always, they encourage anyone to swing by any time and join them to play baby-shower themed games and of course, see cute puppies and kittens. This is their registry. It includes cat and dog food, heated pads, pet beds, medical needs, ID collars and all the pet goodies they can come up with. Every spring the shelter is inundated with puppies and kittens, and are in desperate need of donations and supplies. With Covid-19 cancelling their very important annual Puppy & Kitten Shower, they'll hope you'll show your generosity through online donations.