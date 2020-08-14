Special Saturday Session For MI Senate To Discuss Fall School Standards

Schools across the state are trying to figure out what the fall semester is going to look like as the country grapples to get a grip on the coronavirus. The struggle of online or in-person learning and what that looks like as they try to make sure their decisions fit the state and national health and safety guidelines while making sure their "in-session" time is counted in the state's eyes.

Which is why the Michigan Senate will be putting in extra time this weekend as they meet for a special session Saturday to discuss in-person versus online schooling, according to Fox 17

Of course, they wait until the last few hours left, to discuss a series of bills that could help schools with their back-to-school plans during the pandemic. The deadline for schools to have their plans in place is Saturday evening.

Fox 17 says the bills the senate will discuss involve things like making it mandatory for the school to offer in-person learning options as well as for schools doing online, setting an attendance requirement, and a state standard for “e-learning days.”

A few other things to be debated is one of the bills, that want to make it where districts can deny virtual learning for K-5th graders if “the online course didn’t meet their age-appropriate academic standards,” Fox 17 reports. The Senate must also discuss making sure every child has the technology for virtual learning if it’s offered.

They definitely have some work to get done tomorrow; the very last day school districts have to come up with plans, yet without all the information needed to adequately make their decisions. Seems about right.