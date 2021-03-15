Spectrum Health is investigating an incident where several doctors were caught posting pictures from the operating room on their personal social media.

The photo that went viral and brought the attention of Spectrum Health was of a doctor standing over a patient on the operating table holding an organ that was just removed and had the caption "6lbs. what is it?"

According to an article by Wood TV 8, a group of doctors currently serving their residency at Spectrum Health have been playing a couple of different games by posting photos from their operating rooms on social media. The first is a game where a doctor will post a photo of an organ they have removed and include its weight in the description. The job of the other doctors in the group is to guess what that organ is.

The other game they play is based off of "The Price is Right" where doctors will post some tissue they have removed from a patient and then the other doctors have to guess its weight. “The other game we play in the OR is guess that weight,” one of the doctors post's said. “It applies to much more than just babies. As always, ‘Price is Right’ rules apply, so if you go over, then you’re out!”

Spectrum Health sent a statement to Wood TV 8 regarding the incident saying "We were disappointed to learn that surgical images were posted on an Instagram account used by a group of residents and are taking steps to resolve this issue." You can read the rest of the statement here.