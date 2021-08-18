This Dizzying Fantasy Home For Sale in Saginaw Features a Rotating Sky High Tower

There aren't many real estate listings like this in Michigan, or anywhere else. This 5 thousand square foot fantasy home on nearly 17 acres in Saginaw might just be like living in a fairy tale.

What's interesting is some of the home looks rather standard. There's not much remarkable about, say the kitchen or bath. But then you get to the opulent features like the tower, breezeway, and sunroom, a covered bridge along the driveway, and inexplicably, a tail coming off the back of the house.

The tower really is the showstopper of the house. It spins! The realtor calls it the home's piece de resistance. A motorized rotating tower.

Here's what else is described by the listing:

One of the most unique homes in Saginaw and maybe even the world. Almost 5, 000 sq.ft in the main house with another 1, 700 in the finished basement, 3 car garage and another 1, 700 in the guest house, w/a bedroom, living room, full bathroom, kitchen, greenhouse and garage parking for 4 more cars. 1, 000+ feet of driveway, circular driveways and a one acre pond with a covered bridge. Numerous sunken and raised rooms with vaulted ceilings everywhere and a great room and a great hall that are both almost 800 sq.ft each. Incredible floor to ceiling cedar lined hallway that leads to a massive cedar gazebo.

The property is listed at a little over a half-million dollars at $539,999 and has been on the market just shy of a year.

The home is due west of downtown Saginaw north of M-46 near the banks of Swan Creek and a neighbor to Swan Valley Golf Course.

The home was shared on the Nightmare on Zillow Street Facebook group with the original poster comparing the tower to that of Rapunzel's. Others saw similarities to a cat's condo or hamster course with the home's sunlight hallways and that spiral staircase up the tower. Still, others said the house felt Seussical and declared it straight out of Whoville.

This comment may be the clincher: To be honest, this is almost exactly my kind of weird.

Yeah.

Take a look at the home. We wanted to give you a good look inside that tower, as it's just a fascinating bit of living space.

