Returning to Kalamazoo This Week: A Free Spring Carnival

A subtle hint that things are slowly moving back to "normal", a springtime carnival is returning to Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center this week.

Found on Facebook, the Spring Carnival runs from Thursday, May 13th through Sunday, May 16th. The hours are as follows:

5/13 4-9PM

5/14 4-9PM

5/15 12-10PM

5/16 1-7PM

The carnival is also free to attend.

Since having to cancel last year, Skerbeck Entertainment Group, the ones in charge of putting on the carnival, have overhauled their guidelines and restrictions to give everyone a safe, fun experience. Here are some things you should know...

Face masks will be required. On their Facebook page they said, "They must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times, except when eating and drinking in the designated dining area. Individuals unwilling to comply with the face covering requirement will be asked to leave the carnival midway area." They'll be following physical distance and capacity measures. They will have physical barricades in place and ground markings to ensure that social distancing can be maintained. Cleanliness. The carnival will increase cleaning in high traffic and dining areas. As well, hand sanitizer will be available for those attending the carnival.

As well, for the dining area they're encouraging patrons to use credit cards to reduce the need for exchanging cash.

You can follow the Spring Carnival's Facebook page for more information and up to date changes (if any should occur) or find the Skerbeck Entertainment Group here. As well, you can see all the upcoming events at the Wings Event Center here.