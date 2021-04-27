Spring Cleaning With The Michigan DNR

One conservation officer and several dozen volunteers paid a visit to Hilton Park in Muskegon on Saturday, in an effort to clean up the scenery. According to a post on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Facebook page on Monday, Conservation Officer Jackie Miskovich coordinated a clean-up effort in the Muskegon State Game Area. During their time there on Saturday, April 17th, 35-45 volunteers managed to remove 45 yards of garbage in under four hours.

The park is located within the state game area and their efforts were successful in filling a 40-yard dumpster. Miskovich expressed her gratitude to all volunteers: “If you’re a nature lover like myself, you want a clean place to recreate. I am extremely grateful for how well this event turned out and based on the reaction of the public, everyone is very happy that this clean-up happened.”

Volunteers came from Wolf Lake, Ravenna, Muskegon, and Paw Paw. Bulldog Dumpster donated a 40-yard dumpster for use in the clean-up effort. Herman Miller Inc. donated gloves, garbage bags, water and Gatorade. Help was also received from volunteers with Oakridge Schools, Mountain Biking Association and Michigan United Conservation Club.

If you’re looking to helping the DNR clean up our state or other volunteer opportunities, you can visit Michigan.gov/DNRVolunteers. Several events are on the horizon throughout the upcoming weeks. Volunteers are needed at Warren Dunes State Park on May 1st, and at both Highland Recreation Area and Saugatuck Dunes State Park on May 2nd.