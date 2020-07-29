St. Joseph County Fair Food Drive-Thru Event July 31 & August 1

Missing your favorite fair food indulgence? Organizers of the St. Joseph County Fair are holding a two day Fair Food Drive-Thru with free entry to the fairgrounds this weekend.

With the St. Joseph County Fair canceled, like so many others, organizers have found a creative way to help "feed" fairgoers need for their favorite yearly indulgence. This Friday (July 31st) and Saturday (August 1st) the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds will be open to the public for free entry into the grounds from the main entrance from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. both days. The St. Joseph County Fairgrounds are located in Centreville, MI off M-86. This is a CASH ONLY event. There will be no need to leave your vehicle. Just drive thru the midway to locate all of your favorite deep-fried, sugary, and barbecued favorites.

Vendors being featuring are as follows:

Frazee French Fries & Corn Dogs

Steak Tips

Ice Cream

Pigheaded BBQ

Kate's Pizza

Elephant Ears

Cotton Candy, Carmel Apples, & Carmel Corn

Organizers hope to have complete menus and pricing posted to the St. Joseph County Grange Fair Facebook page ahead of the event.