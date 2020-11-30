The Ghost Town of St. Nicholas, Michigan

You've heard about the town of Christmas, Michigan, haven't you?

Well, here's another state town that bears the name of another Christmas term: St. Nicholas, in the Upper Peninsula county of Delta.

St. Nicholas got off to a much later start than many U.P. towns, that began or were settled in the 1800s.....St. Nicholas was settled in Maple Ridge Township by Belgian immigrants in 1912. The village was settled over Squaw Creek for their water source.

The Belgians took up ten acres in the area and almost immediately set up plans for a church and cemetery, just north of town. A church basement was completed, but there was no more money left to finish the rest. So the settlers put a roof over the basement and used it as their church. Not long afterward, that makeshift church was torn up and the St. Nicholas residents did their worshipping at the Catholic church in Perkins, about eight miles east. The cemetery still exists, filled with the early 1912 settlers.

St. Nicholas doesn't seem to be listed on any old maps or atlases, or even current ones. It is shown on some satellite maps, however. Take a look at some photos below!