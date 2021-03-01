St. Patty’s Day: What Is and Isn’t Happening in Kalamazoo

And just like that, it's March! I cannot believe that we've been in a pandemic for an entire year. I don't know about you but I am READY to get back to doing normal things. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to have a little more patience for a full return to normal life. However, there are some upcoming events surrounding St. Patrick's Day happening right here in Kalamazoo.

Here are the deets on what IS happening:

First on the list is the St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl hosted by Kzoo Bar Crawl Events.

The event kicks off at 12pm and is scheduled until 6pm

This is a free event . However, you're encouraged to register so they have an idea of how many people are coming. You can register here.

But, more are being added to the list.

Due to Covid-19 you are asked to wear a mask and follow the rules in place at the locations you're visitng

Bring your ID! You'll be asked to present your ID at every bar you visit. You must be 21 years of age to attend the bar crawl

Patios will be open with to-go cocktails available

Dress in your St Patty's Day best!

Second, another bar crawl! I mean, what else do you expect on a holiday that's all about drinking green beer. This one is hosted by Crawl With Us. Crawl With Us hosts bar crawls across the country. Besides Kalamazoo, there are events going on in Lansing and in Muskegon. For Kalamazoo:

Tickets are required. You can find out more about purchasing tickets on their website or the Facebook event page.

The event starts at 4pm and ends at 11:59pm

Your ticket includes 1-2 free drink tickets, drink and food specials, a chance at $500 with the costume contest, and more

Again, because of Covid-19 please make sure you have a mask

Third, The Henderson Castle is throwing a St. Patty's Day shindig with delicious food and green beer aplenty. Their website says there will be:

Live Irish Music

Dancing in the ballroom

Themed drinks like green beer, Irish coffee and Guinness

Two chef's specials which include Corned Beef Hash and Irish Lamb Stew

Tickets will cost you $39.99 per person and can be purchased here

Finally, how about something for the kids? It's not really St. Patrick's Day themed, but the Kalamazoo Candle Company is hosting a candle making night for the kids. Now, I know what you're thinking? Kids and wax? What could possibly go wrong? But, these are sand candles so...less of a chance for a disastrous mess. Here's what you need to know:

It's $10 per candle. The studio fee is waived.

Candles take as little as 10 minutes to make. And since there's no cooling time required you're good to go.

Due to Covid-19 capacity is limited and masks are required.

What's not happening:

I'm sure there are a ton of things on this list. I was hoping for, at least, some sort of socially distanced parade this year but, unfortunately, the Irish American Club of Kalamazoo has cancelled their parade due to Covid-19. On their website they cited concerns for public health as their reasoning to cancel. Fingers crossed for next year!

Like so many things, I'm sure these events are subject to change. Double check before making concrete plans and please, please please, be safe! Both with social distancing and getting home safely. Wear your mask, stay 6ft away from people when you can, and make sure you call an Uber, Lyft or a sober friend!