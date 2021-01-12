Staffing Firm Holding Job Fairs at Four West Michigan Locations This Week

Looking for a new job? WSI Workforce Strategies Inc. is holding job fairs at four of its locations on Wednesday, January 13.

Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that that those seeking jobs are invited to WSI's Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Sturgis branches 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 all attendees will have their temperature taken before entering. Face masks are required. Standing areas will be marked with 6-feet distancing and there are hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

Open jobs are in the field of manufacturing, general labor, warehouse, and more, and for people with all levels of experience, education, and skills. WSI says the positions offer a range of incentives, dependent on the job, such as competitive benefits, vacation time, THC-friendly options, and the ability to be hired-in with good attendance.

Steve Beebe, vice president at WSI, tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,

“Most job seekers don’t think of going to a staffing agency for help finding a permanent job. Many of the companies we work with are looking for workers they can hire in permanently.”

Job seekers should bring two forms of ID and plan to speak with staffing coordinators.