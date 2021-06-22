There will be an entirely new look at the quarterback position in Detroit and Los Angeles this season after the blockbuster trade with Matt Stafford going to the Rams and Jared Goff going to the Lions. I really feel the Lions got the better of the deal.

Now, you have to remember Goff fell out of favor with the Rams Head Coach Sean McVay. They were very tight for a while and both guys led the Rams to a Super Bowl. But things really got bad and nobody really publicly knows the riff the two had.

The former G.M. and current Lions G.M. traded up for the Rams to get him years ago. Goff at the time was a very hot commodity in the NFL. I really think a lot of people feel that Jared Goff’s better years are behind him. I don’t. He needed a change of scenery and a new team. Well, he got that in Motown.

This franchise has smelled for years, but now they have a new G.M. who Goff knows very well. Detroit has a new aggressive head coach in Dan Campbell, new assistant coaches, new coordinators, and new players.

Goff has been a 2x Pro Bowl player and lost in a Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Matthew Stafford and Goff were the first players drafted in the first rounds of their respective drafts.

Stafford played for the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2020. He was in one Pro Bowl and has many records in the NFL. He has thrown 282 touchdowns (and 144 interceptions too). He also was the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in one season.

The bottom line is that Stafford has had a pretty solid career with injuries and playing on bad teams. With bad head coaches and not that good of players too. He has never been deep into the playoffs, let alone to a Super Bowl. His new head coach is very high on him.

This is really something to watch. Who will be the better quarterback this season?

