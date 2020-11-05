Stafford On COVID-19 List; Still Could Play Sunday

On Wednesday, The Detroit Lions put veteran QB Matthew Stafford (pictured) on the team's COVID-19 list. This after it was revealed that he had close contact with someone who tested positive earlier this week.

However, if he tests negative between today and Sunday, he could be activated to play in Sunday's game at the Minnesota Vikings.

This is the second time that the 12-year veteran has been on the COVID-19 list, he was put on the list in August during training camp. That test turned out to be a false-positive and he was activated immediately.

The Lions are 3-4 heading into Sunday's game at their longtime division rivals. The Vikings, despite a 2-5 record, are a field goal favorite over the Lions. They're also coming off a big road win at the division-leading Green Bay Packers last Sunday, 28-22.

If Stafford is unable to play and not activated on Sunday, backup QB Chase Daniel will likely get the start with second-year man David Blough as the backup