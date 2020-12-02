Starbucks Pouring Free Coffee for Healthcare Workers in December

First responders and frontline health care workers can get a freebie at Starbucks this month. Stop in at any of these 10 Southwest Michigan coffee shops.

Christmas is the season of giving and Starbucks is recognizing the sacrifices and the efforts of healthcare workers as the Coronavirus pandemic drags on. The coffee company shared this message on Facebook and Twitter on December 1st:

You’ve been there for our communities, we're here to support you. 💚

For the month of December, we're offering front-line responders a free tall brewed or iced coffee at participating US stores. From all our partners, thank you. -Starbucks

If you qualify, here's where you can grab your free beverage in the greater Kalamazoo area. Even if you are not a first responder or frontline health care worker, it's not a bad idea to give your business to businesses that support others.

Kalamazoo-Area Starbucks Locations:

6525 S Westnedge

2130 Parkview

5341 South 9th St

4612 Stadium Drive

100 W Michigan Ave

5370 West Main

5623 Gull Road

Other Southwest Michigan Stores:

5997 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek

847 S Kalamazoo St, Paw Paw

15900 W Michigan Ave, Marshall

So, while it's extra if your favorite is a vanilla latte, cafe mocha, cold brew, Frappuccino, or chi latte, essential workers can grab a free tall brewed or iced coffee that you need to keep you going. Stop in to Starbucks any day this month and grab one for free.

We all say "thank you" for the essential work that you are doing every single day.