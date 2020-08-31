Start Your Day with Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal

This will be a big hit for video game fans who like to start their day with a bowl of cereal.

Now you can begin your day with Minecraft Creeper Crunch cereal from Kellogg's!

The Battle Creek based Kellogg Company is working with the Minecraft game's creator, Mojang Studios, to produce the new Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal.

Courtesy Kellogg's

The new breakfast option features cinnamon-flavored bites and green squares of “Creeper Bit” marshmallows that emulate Minecraft’s signature pixelated block look.

As an added bonus, every box of Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal will include a code that unlocks one of 10 unique in-game clothing items, allowing the Minecraft community to customize their characters with jackets, capes, and more. These are typically only available by purchase.

The official Kellogg's press release says: "As a popular video game, Minecraft has inspired exploration and creativity for millions of players worldwide," said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "With Kellogg's Minecraft Creeper Crunch Cereal, game fanatics and families alike can build their own delicious breakfast and gaming adventure."

The Kellogg's Facebook page says the new, limited edition cereal is "available in stores now". It has a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 8-ounce box and $5.69 for a 12.7-ounce box.

Here is a Minecraft Creeper Crunch taste test...

I'm a little disappointed. I never received the promotional box of cereal and the cool little bowls!

You can read the official press release from Kellogg's about the new cereal here.

For more information, follow Kellogg's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and Minecraft on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

I always leave the marshmallows for the end...I use them as kind of a "dessert" for breakfast.