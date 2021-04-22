State and City Income Tax Deadline Extended to May 17th

Ask any tax accountant and they’ll tell you. The federal government’s recent changes have made a mess of tax filing this year. One of the smaller annoying things was the “file by date” being extended for Federal taxes, but not for state and city tax deadlines.

63rd State Rep. Matt Hall, (R-Marshall) sponsored two bills to fix the problem, and Governor Whitmer signed them into law today.

House Bill 4569 amends the Uniform City Income Tax Ordinance to extend the April 15 or April 30 city income tax return or payment deadlines given the Internal Revenue Service’s extension of the federal income tax filing or payment deadline. Within the tax year, the new deadline will follow the IRS or 15 days after, whichever is applicable for the city administering the income tax. Taxpayers will not be subject to interest and penalties during city income tax deadline extension periods. 83rd State Rep. Andrew Beeler (R-Fort Gratiot), also sponsored the bill with Rep. Hall.

House Bill 4571 codifies the state income tax deadline from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021. Also, if the IRS again extends the federal income tax filing and payment due date for the 2020 tax year, the state income tax deadline will be automatically extended to match the federal income tax deadline. Taxpayers will not be subject to interest and penalties during state income tax deadline extension periods. Hall also sponsored the bill, along with 1st District State Rep. Tenisha Yancey (D-Harper Woods).