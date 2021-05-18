State Employees Get A Bonus Day – To Get Vaccinated

Employees of the State of Michigan – including the dozens throughout Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties, are getting a new bonus of sorts this week. When checking their work portal, they're finding an extra day of sick leave added to their account. It’s the state’s latest way of suggesting they get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and not lose any pay to get it done during a normal day.

The Lansing State Journal reports a memo sent out to department leaders and state worker unions that indicates the time is intended to be used for a vaccination appointment yet this year. And the additional leave is being granted to non-union employees along with managers and supervisors. The additional leave is being automatically granted to non-union employees, including managers and supervisors.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strategy against the virus is based in large part on vaccinations. Her carrot and stick approach to the virus is otherwise known as the "MI Vacc to Normal" plan. It’s set up so the more people who get vaccinated, the more she will relax virus rules. But then last week’s CDC guidelines covering masks pulled the rug partway out from under her plans. Be ready for just about anything this week as more businesses accept the new federal government guidelines and end mask requirements altogether. Many already have.

Its doubtful the state will relax many rules, at least to a significant degree. More than half the state’s workforce remains home-bound for work, unable to return to normal work or office settings.