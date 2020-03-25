State Goes After Sellers Of Virus Patch

Two West Michigan based businesses are being threatened by the State Attorney General’s office with a cease and desist order. The two have been offering what they call a “coronavirus defender patch”. The patch costs $49.99. The claim is the patch protects users from the virus. Some sort of immune booster is supposed to be involved that would help immune systems defend against exposure. The patch is also claimed to reduce the effect of the virus on those who begin using the patch after they’ve already been exposed.

The Rockford based companies which share the same address have 10 days to comply with the order from the state. They’re also ordered to supply contact data to the state for everyone who made a purchase so state investigators can follow up. It’s not known if refunds will be in order for those caught up by the offer.