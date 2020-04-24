State Has Paid Out Over $1.3 Billion In Benefits

According to a release from the state of Michigan, the "Michigan Unemployment Agency (UIA) has already provided an estimated 820,000 unemployed Michigan workers $1.37 billion in benefits. On Thursday, the U.S. Dept. of Labor released those numbers showing that 1,178,021 Michiganders have filed for unemployment since March 15, with 134,119 workers filing claims just last week."

The same release states "the vast majority of workers who have yet to receive benefits will receive payments shortly after they complete the federal requirement to certify their claim two weeks after filing."

“We are committed to providing this emergency financial assistance to Michigan workers as quickly as possible, but we know we still have a lot of work left to do to get every dollar in benefits to the working families that need it most. We’re working around the clock to add capacity to the system so that we can continue to process all claims during this historic demand for benefits. Michigan is among the first states in the nation to begin sending the additional $600 federal payments under the CARES act and make the unemployment application available to self-employed workers and independent contractors." - said Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio