Before you know it, kids will be back in the classroom in most Michigan schools and there are important COVID-19 strategies that should be used to ensure the safety of all children.

The biggest concern for all students is preventing COVID-19 transmission in schools so that in person learning will not be disrupted.

According to mlive.com:

"We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, in a prepared statement.

There are many prevention strategies that schools can use to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 transmissions.

The best thing anyone can do at this point is get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. The sooner the better because it's the best way we can put a stop to this pandemic

Mlive.com has a complete list of prevention strategies that you can follow currently and throughout the upcoming school year.

For example:

1. Promoting vaccinations. This will help tremendously. It would be so much better for everyone if we all had the proper vaccine.

2. Recommending universal indoor masking. Again, much needed for the safety of not only our children, but for all teachers and school staff members. And if you have people who come to school as visitors, they should be masked up as well.

3. Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. This is something that should be done on a daily basis. Wiping down and disinfecting school surfaces should be a priority.

All of these prevention strategies and more are very good and in order and should be followed at all costs.

