State Launches Crisis Text Line, “RESTORE,” for Michiganders

Being in isolation doesn't only suck but it could take a total toll on your mental health and the state has made it simple for those who need a mental health boost.

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services says people can text the word RESTORE to the number 741741 and immediately get connected with a counselor to privately speak with. Counselors are available 24/7 to speak about anything causing you stress or anxiety from family to financial.

In addition to the text conversation, people will also be given local resources to utilize.

A director with the MDHHS says,

With the COVID-19 pandemic and related financial hardships, we know that, now more than ever, Michigan residents are coping with stress and anxiety that can result in a mental health crisis.

The text line is part of the national organization, Crisis Text Line, which was launched in 2013. The state ensures that the service will still be offered even after the pandemic.

The MDHHS' "Stay Home, Stay Well" initiative also has several other hotlines and websites that Michiganders can look into if needed. Get more info here.

A recent study, out of Grand Rapids, found that COVID-19 is having a serious impact on the mental health of residents and fear a rise in suicide because of it.