State of Michigan Has Work From Home Job Openings

The State of Michigan currently has several work from home job openings as there is an immediate need for unemployment insurance examiners to help families in need in Michigan. Here are the things you need to know about the job openings:

This is a work from home position.

Employees in this job perform a variety of unemployment claims services to claimants, employers, and the general public in accordance with the Michigan Employment Security (MESC) Act, and established methods and procedures.

You must have access to an Internet connection which could include WiFi or a secured hotspot device.

Completion of two years of college (60 semester or 90 term credits.

The hourly pay rate varies from $18.84 - $26.89/hr.

You need to apply by Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 5 pm.

This is a temporary position that is expected to last 6 months.

Click here to find out more about the jobs openings and to apply.

