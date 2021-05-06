Scholarships Available to Former Foster Care Children

If you know of a former foster care child, who is now enrolled at a Michigan degree-granting college or university, they are now eligible for a scholarship from the State of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Treasury is offering the Fostering Futures Scholarship to students who were in the foster care system on or after their 13th birthday.

Robin Lott, director of the Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning, said “Those who have experienced foster care typically don’t have the support systems in place for college costs. Every dollar helps create opportunities for our youth who have experienced foster care. Fostering Futures Scholarships make a difference in the lives of our foster care youth who aspire to attend college.”

The Fostering Futures Scholarship application period for the academic year 2021-22 will stay open until June 30, 2021.

For details, visit the Fostering Futures Scholarship, or you can visit fosteringfutures-mi.com. There is also a toll-free number, 1-888-4-GRANTS (888-447-2687).