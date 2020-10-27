State Offers Free Degree Programs At Kellogg Community College

Kellogg Community College is opening registration for the 2021 Spring semester classes. KCC administrators say there’s a good chance many people who are in what are characterized as essential jobs who don’t have a college degree may be enrolling. The reason is the state’s new “Frontliners” program which let’s essential workers enroll in college degree programs for free.

KCC class registrations can be accomplished online through the college website. But the college has five campuses where you can register in person. There are two locations in Battle Creek, along with the college campuses in Hastings, Albion, and Coldwater. KCC admissions officers say prospective new students must complete an admissions application and be able to meet residency requirements before being allowed to proceed with class registration.

The State of Michigan’s “Futures for Frontliners” information page describes the program like this; “During our state shutdown in spring of this year due to the COVID-19 epidemic, many Michiganders had to put their health and lives on the line working in industries that were critical to keeping our state running. Those frontline workers worked in a job that required them to work outside of their home, putting themselves at risk of exposure. Some examples of those frontline workers are those who staffed our grocery stores and restaurants, provided waste management services, manufactured Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), operated public transportation, or provided critical police or fire services.”

The Kellogg Community College website lists five associate degree programs that may be finished almost entirely online:

-Associate in Arts

-Associate in Applied Science in Accounting

-Associate in Applied Science in Administrative Assistant

-Associate in Applied Science in Business Management

-Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education

KCC plans to offer most of its Spring semester classes in virtual mode. But some may be offered with in-person instruction and those plans could change without much notice.