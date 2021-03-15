State Police Arrest Three Rivers Man On Several Felony Charges

Michigan State Police arrested a Three Rivers man on numerous felony charges during a traffic stop in Coldwater.

Michigan State Police troopers were on routine patrol within the City of Coldwater on Monday (3-15-21) just before 1:00 a.m. Troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle for an equipment violation on Morse Street near State Street. The vehicle failed to stop for troopers after emergency lights and sirens were activated.

Given the reason for the traffic stop, troopers broke off the slow-moving vehicle pursuit after several blocks and then watched the vehicle pull over and park in a nearby parking lot. The troopers re-instated the traffic stop, enacted a “felony stop,” and contacted the occupants.

The driver is identified as a 56-year-old man from Three Rivers, Michigan and the passenger is identified as a 47-year-old female from Coldwater, Michigan. The driver was found to have a valid felony warrant for his arrest for dangerous drugs. The vehicle in this case was a 2003 Chevy Impala that was found to not be registered or insured to either the driver or passenger.

A search of the driver, the passenger, and the vehicle found alleged methamphetamines, a 9mm pistol, ammunition for the pistol, metallic knuckles, a stun gun, and alleged Xanax pills with no known prescription. The pistol was not registered to either occupant and neither one had a valid permit or license for the weapon or the stun gun. The driver is also an alleged convicted felon.

The driver was lodged at the Branch County Jail on numerous felony charges in addition to the active warrant. Possible felony charges are being examined for the female passenger who was eventually released at the scene.