State Police Thwart $15,000 Scam Of Elderly Woman’s Savings

An attempt to scam an elderly southwestern Michigan woman was thwarted thanks to quick action by the Michigan State Police and FedEx.

The MSP Marshall Post says Friday that the attempted ruse began when an elderly woman from Branch County was contacted by someone claiming to be her grandson; the individual told the victim that he was in custody for a car crash and that he needed $15,000 to be released. Police say the victim went to her bank, took out the cash, and sent it away via FedEx to an address provided by the scammers.

However, later that evening she had second thoughts, and she contacted the MSP.

The investigating trooper heard her story and “took immediate action” to contact FedEx and have them divert the package before it was delivered; the cash was safely intercepted by police in the receiving town and will be returned to the victim. The Michigan State Police says that citizens “should always be skeptical of solicitations that come over the phone”.