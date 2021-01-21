State Rep. Matt Hall to Chair House Tax Policy Committee

State Rep. Matt Hall, of Marshall, has been named chair of the House Tax Policy Committee for the 2021-22 legislative term.

In his first term in the Michigan House, Hall chaired the Oversight Committee and spearheaded the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic - a bipartisan panel of House and Senate legislators tasked with examining the response of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration to COVID-19.

“I look forward to playing a lead role in approving common-sense tax policy reforms that help people and improve our economy,” Hall said. “I’m proud our House Oversight Committee was able to approve meaningful reforms that improved the lives of Michigan residents in a consistent bipartisan fashion. I will strive for the same action while leading the House Tax Policy Committee.”

Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth, (R)- Clare, made the committee assignments today for the entire State House. “These assignments were made with a great deal of thought and consideration to ensure the 101st Legislature puts its best foot forward in its task to represent the voices of Michigan residents,” Whiteford said. “Each member brings with them unique expertise and experiences. Taking that into consideration, we have crafted an excellent roster for the next two years.”

The House Tax Policy Committee is responsible for deliberating on generally applicable taxes on business, income, and personal property. The committee normally reviews and addresses the practical procedure of taxes and any existing credits or exemptions, as well as handling various taxing issues related to the state’s sales and use taxes.

Hall will also serve on the House Insurance Committee and House Regulatory Reform Committee, as well as the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. The second term legislator serves people in the 63rd District, encompassing parts of Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties.

