State’s First Human Mosquito-Borne Virus of 2020 is in West MI

It was only a matter of time considering we're in the middle of mosquito season.

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services has confirmed its first human case for this year from a mosquito-borne virus. It was discovered in an Ottawa County resident who contracted Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV).

Most of us are aware of West Nile Virus, but JCV is spread from all different types of mosquitoes who get it after feeding on an animal's blood who has the virus, such as a deer. According to the health department, most cases occur between late spring and mid-fall and some people don't even become sick. Those who do get sick can develop symptoms a few days to two weeks later. Symptoms include fever, headache, and fatigue. However, the virus can become serious if not treated including encephalitis or meningitis.

Details about the infected individual have not been released due to confidentiality.

Jamestown Canyon was first reported in Michigan in 2018 with two cases. There was only one case last year. However, MDDHS says there has been a rise in the number of JCV cases in the upper midwest.

Whether it's West Nile, JCV, or Eastern Equine Encephalitis, make sure to be vigilant this summer so you can protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes. Simple tips include:

Using insect repellent contenting DEET

Wear light-colored and long clothing when outdoors

Repair any cracks or loose screens on windows and doors

Don't leave standing water i.e. puddles, kiddie pools which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes

West Nile virus has already been detected in mosquitoes in Kent County, specifically the 49504 and 49525 zip codes.

For more info regarding mosquito-related illnesses click here.